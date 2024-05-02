Thursday, May 02, 2024

Chuadanga records highest 41.8°C on Thursday

  • Outdoor activities unbearable for residents
  • Heatwave expected to persist for several more days
The image shows a road pitch that has started to melt amid the high intensity of heat in Chuadanga. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 02 May 2024, 06:40 PM

Public life in Chuadanga came to a halt as temperatures soared to a scorching 41.8°C on Thursday.

The regional meteorological observatory in Chuadanga reported this high temperature at 3pm.

As the day progressed, the heat intensified, making outdoor activities unbearable for residents. Workers faced extreme difficulties and were unable to carry out their daily tasks due to the oppressive heat, causing disruptions in regular routines.

Jaminur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of the Chuadanga Meteorological Office, said: "Chuadanga is experiencing a heatwave, which is expected to persist for several more days. However, there is currently no indication of rain or storms."

The intensity of the sun has even led the road pitch to melt. With rising temperatures, the number of patients seeking medical assistance at upazila health centres, including Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, is increasing daily, particularly among children.

Since the beginning of summer, Chuadanga has been experiencing alternating periods of mild to moderate and severe to very severe heatwaves.

Topics:

HeatwaveChuadanga
