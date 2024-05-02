Rain brings joy to Cox’s Bazar residents

After a prolonged period of heat across Bangladesh, relief came in the form of rain in the beach city of Cox's Bazar.

It had been raining intermittently from morning till afternoon on Thursday, much to the joy of the city’s residents.

Throughout April, people from different parts of the district prayed for rain amidst intense heat.

The Cox's Bazar met office said rainfall will continue for a few more days and that the temperature is dropping.

At 9am, the humidity level was 77%, and during the rain at 12am, it rose to 94%, it added.

Meanwhile, seeing the rain, social media user flooded different platforms, posting songs and poems about rain on their timelines.

Many enjoyed the rain by standing on rooftops and roadsides.

Day labourer Samshul Alam said: "We had been waiting for rain for a long time… I made a video of playing in the rain and sent it to my loved ones. Getting drenched in the rain gives a great feeling."

A rickshaw puller from Ghungach Tala in the city, Selim Kayser, said: "The days were so hot that I felt like my life was coming to an end when I pulled my rickshaw. Today, there is refreshing rainfall. I cannot express how good it feels."

Assistant Meteorologist Md Abdul Hannan said there is a possibility of rain on Friday as well.

If the amount of rainfall increases, the temperature will drop, he added.

He said: "The highest temperature recorded in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday was 34.2°C.”