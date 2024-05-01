Khulna records highest temperature in 23 years

The temperature in Khulna has reached 42°C, marking a 23-year record high.

Khulna experienced such heat some 23 years ago, but the record broke on Wednesday when the temperature reached 42°C.

Earlier, the highest recorded temperature was 41.8°C on Monday, which was the second-highest temperature ever recorded. On Thursday, the third-highest temperature of 41.3°C was recorded in Khulna. Last year, on April 16, the temperature in Khulna had reached 41.3°C as well.

Khulna Meteorological Department official Md Amirul Azad said on Wednesday a temperature of 42°C was recorded in Khulna. The record on Monday was 41.8°C, and on Thursday, it was 41.3°C.

He said the district experienced the highest temperature in the last few years on April 16, 2023, which was recorded at 41.3°C. Other high temperatures were recorded as follows: 40.7°C on April 23, 2014, 40.5°C on April 26, 2009, 40.2°C on April 25, 2021, and 40.2°C on May 20, 2002.

He further said on Wednesday Jessore and Chuadanga recorded 42.8°C, Satkhira recorded 41.4°C, Mongla recorded 40.6°C, Koyra recorded 41.6°C, Kumarkhali recorded 41.8°C, and Ishwardi in Pabna recorded 42°C.