Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Man arrested over rape, murder of third-grader in Comilla

  • Main accused in rape and murder case
  • Arrested in Chandpur
RAB arrested Mofizul Islam Mofu, the main accused in the case of rape and murder of a minor in Comilla from Ferua Bazar of Shahrasti Police Station of Chandpur district on Tuesday, May 1, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 May 2024, 03:45 PM

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested one person over the rape and murder of a minor in Comilla.

RAB-11 confirmed the arrest of Mofizul Islam Mofu, the main accused in a case filed in this connection, at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the mother of the child filed the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Comilla Sadar Dakkhin model police station.

RAB said it had increased intelligence surveillance to nab the accused.

RAB made the arrest in the Ferua Bazar area of Chandpur on Tuesday midnight in a special operation with the help of information technology.

RAB said Mofizul has admitted to his involvement in the rape and murder of the child.

On Monday, the child, a third-grader at the local Sonali Shishu Vidyaniketan Kindergarten, did not return home after school at 10am. Worried, her mother went to the local police station lodge a complaint about the child's disappearance.

Later, at around 3pm, she heard that the dead body of the child was lying in a paddy field near Banshmura.

At the time, police went to the spot and recovered the body.

The child's father is an expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates and her mother is a housewife.

Topics:

Killedgirl rapedRapist Arrested
Read More

Woman, nephew die as bus hits them in Dhaka's Pallabi

Teenager dies in Chittagong elephant attack

9 killed as truck plunges into ditch in Rangamati

3 Rajshahi teenagers drown in Padma River

Bus driver’s drowsiness, speeding killed 15 people in Faridpur crash

Truck-motorbike collision kills 3 youths in Rajshahi

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x