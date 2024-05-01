Man arrested over rape, murder of third-grader in Comilla

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested one person over the rape and murder of a minor in Comilla.

RAB-11 confirmed the arrest of Mofizul Islam Mofu, the main accused in a case filed in this connection, at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the mother of the child filed the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Comilla Sadar Dakkhin model police station.

RAB said it had increased intelligence surveillance to nab the accused.

RAB made the arrest in the Ferua Bazar area of Chandpur on Tuesday midnight in a special operation with the help of information technology.

RAB said Mofizul has admitted to his involvement in the rape and murder of the child.

On Monday, the child, a third-grader at the local Sonali Shishu Vidyaniketan Kindergarten, did not return home after school at 10am. Worried, her mother went to the local police station lodge a complaint about the child's disappearance.

Later, at around 3pm, she heard that the dead body of the child was lying in a paddy field near Banshmura.

At the time, police went to the spot and recovered the body.

The child's father is an expatriate living in the United Arab Emirates and her mother is a housewife.