Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Tiger carcass found floating in Sundarbans canal

  • Veterinarians will conduct necropsy on it
  • Probing other factors including age of tiger to find out cause of death
A floating carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger is recovered from the Karamjal area of ​​Andharia canal in Sundarbans on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 09:11 PM

The forest guards recovered a floating carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger from the Karamjal area of ​​Andharia canal in Sundarbans on Tuesday.

Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre official Azad Kabir said that forest guards rescued the carcass and brought it to the wildlife breeding centre. Veterinarians will conduct a necropsy on it.

Sundarbans Conservator of Forests (CF) Mihir Kumar Doe confirmed the matter and said that the tiger carcass was found floating. The tiger is believed to have died several days ago.

An autopsy is required to know the cause of death of the adult male Royal Bengal tiger. The exact cause of the tiger's death will be known only after the autopsy report, he added.

The forest department is said to be probing other factors including the age of the tiger to find out the cause of death.

The number of Bengal tigers in the Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans forests has increased to 114, according to the recent tiger census.

The number rose to 114 in 2018, up from 106 recorded during a previous survey in 2015.

Tiger carcass found floating in Sundarbans canal

