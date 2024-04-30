Operation against KNF: CHT body to send letter to ministry for increasing vigilant

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee has decided to apprise the home ministry so that no innocent people are harassed during the ongoing operation against Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) terrorists in hill tract region.

The committee has decided to write a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

This decision was taken at Tuesday's committee meeting held at the National Parliament building.

In the committee's last meeting, the ministry proposed the deployment of police in 240 camps after withdrawing the army from the hilly areas.

It was decided in the meeting to deploy the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

After the meeting, the Convener of the CHT body (ministerial rank), Abul Hasanat Abdullah, said that the ministry has been asked to increase activities to maintain peace and order in the area.

In the meeting, a 7-member committee was reconstituted by making the state minister of the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs convener to discuss the problems and to-dos of the departments/offices transferred to the three Hill District Councils.

The committee also decided to hold a meeting with the cabinet secretary to discuss the existing problems regarding the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.