Heat bends Dhaka-Narsingdi railway line in Pubail

A section of the Dhaka-Narsingdi railway line has bent due to heat in Pubail, Gazipur.

The incident took place in Pubail Arikhola around 1pm on Tuesday.

Railway Police officer Chotan Sharma confirmed this information quoting Tongi Junction Station Master Rakibur Rahman.

He said due to excessive temperature, railway lines were bent at several places in the Pubail Arikhola area.

There was no disruption in train movement as authorities used another double line, he added.

Tongi Junction Station Master Rakibur Rahman said railway officials went to the spot and brought water from nearby drains and ponds to the tracks. Then when the railway line cooled down, train movement became normal.