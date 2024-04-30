Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Heat bends Dhaka-Narsingdi railway line in Pubail

  • No disruption in train movement 
  • Water brought to tracks from nearby drains and ponds
A section of the Dhaka-Narsingdi railway line has bent due to heat in Pubail, Gazipur on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 05:59 PM

A section of the Dhaka-Narsingdi railway line has bent due to heat in Pubail, Gazipur.

The incident took place in Pubail Arikhola around 1pm on Tuesday.

Railway Police officer Chotan Sharma confirmed this information quoting Tongi Junction Station Master Rakibur Rahman.

He said due to excessive temperature, railway lines were bent at several places in the Pubail Arikhola area.

There was no disruption in train movement as authorities used another double line, he added.

Tongi Junction Station Master Rakibur Rahman said railway officials went to the spot and brought water from nearby drains and ponds to the tracks. Then when the railway line cooled down, train movement became normal.

Topics:

HeatwaveBangladesh Railway
Read More

Khulna records highest temperature in 23 years

Severe heatwave: Jessore, Chuadanga record highest temperature at 42.8°C

Very severe heatwave grips 7 districts

Meteorologist: Heatwave blankets around 80% of Bangladesh

Heatwave alert extended to 4 divisions as mercury rises to 52-year high

Man dies of heatstroke in Natore

Latest News

DB detains Milton Samadder

Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for check-up

BJP invites Awami League to observe national polls situation in India

Saima Wazed calls for collaborative health leadership in South-East Asia

Man dies of suspected heatstroke on train at Kamalapur station

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x