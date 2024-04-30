Wednesday, May 01, 2024

5 dead in bus-ambulance collision in Cox's Bazar

  • 10 others injured 
  • Two die on the spot, and three die while undergoing treatment
  • Two others in critical condition 
Update : 30 Apr 2024, 12:42 AM

Five people died and 10 others sustained injuries when an ambulance collided head-on with a Shyamoli Paribahan bus on the Cox's Bazar-Chittagong highway near Eidgaon in Khodaibari around noon on Monday.

The victims were returning home from treatment at Baytush Sharf Eye Hospital in Cox's Bazar.

Malumghat Highway Police Sub-Inspector Md Mozammel Haque confirmed the matter.

The deceased were identified as Abu Ahmed from Ilsha Puratana Bari, Baharchhara, Mahmuda Begum from Paschim Ilsha, Baharchhara; Sayra Khatun from Dongra, Khanakhanabad; and Dula Mia from Kufiya Dongra, Khanakhanabad. One person's identity remains undisclosed. The victims hailed from Banshkhali upazila of Chittagong and had been receiving eye treatment at the hospital for eight days.

Two passengers died on the spot, while three succumbed to injuries during hospital treatment. Several others are still receiving medical care, with the conditions of two individuals reported as critical, reports UNB.

The accident involved a microbus carrying 14 passengers from Banshkhali, which collided with the Shyamoli Paribahan bus. The police have seized the vehicles involved, and the driver of the bus is currently at large.

Dr Ashikur Rahman, Medical Assistant Officer at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said one woman and one man passed away during treatment, while another person died before reaching the hospital.

Shahid Ali, General Secretary of Banshkhali Samiti Cox's Bazar, mentioned that arrangements have been made to transport the deceased to their village homes in Banshkhali.

This devastating collision highlights the ongoing road safety challenges faced on highways and underscores the need for enhanced measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Dhaka Tribune's Cox's Bazar Correspondent Abdul Aziz contributed to the report.

