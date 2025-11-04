Legal experts: Bangladesh’s constitution built for centralized power from start

Legal experts at a seminar marking the 53rd anniversary of Bangladesh’s Constitution, have said the charter, shaped by the Liberation War, carried from the outset a tendency toward individual-centric rule and concentration of power in a single party, with implementation issues compounding the problem.

The seminar, organized by BLAST (Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust), was held on Tuesday at the RC Majumdar Auditorium of Dhaka University.

Power concentration embedded from drafting stage

Writer and Constitutional Reform Commission member Firoz Ahmed explained that the constitution’s drafting already displayed “a tendency toward individual-centricity and giving monopoly power to a single party.” Memoirs by professors Anisuzzaman and Moinul Islam detail how Sheikh Mujibur Rahman “compelled” the drafters to amend sections limiting the prime minister’s authority.

Ahmed noted that Article 70 effectively stripped parliamentarians of freedom of speech. Citing Badruddin Umar’s 1972 critique, he said the article creates “a constitution for perpetual emergency,” eliminating parliamentarians’ independent thought and pushing the state into a permanent emergency scenario. He warned that in this “perpetual emergency,” powerful officials, such as bureaucrats or military personnel, could at worst end up in “air-conditioned prisons” if removed from office.

Judicial activism vs political reluctance

Lawyer and Commission member Dr Sharif Bhuiyan described the past year’s constitutional discourse as “a kind of revolution,” noting the Commission’s recommendations, including abolishing provisions for preventive detention.

He, however, said political parties reduced these recommendations to vague statements like “the scope of rights must be expanded,” which he called “essentially meaningless rhetoric.” Bhuiyan criticized the Fifteenth Amendment for requiring citizens to “believe in everything in the constitution,” likening it to “Orwellian thought crime.” Three major Supreme Court cases related to the Thirteenth and Fifteenth Amendments and Article 116 remain pending.

Expanding rights through courts

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Rashna Imam noted that while the constitution does not explicitly guarantee health rights, the judiciary has established them through broad interpretation of the “right to life.” She cited precedents recognizing a “right to a pollution-free environment” and extending health rights to emergency care, organ donation, and prevention of unnecessary C-sections. Yet, she warned that Bangladesh still lacks an accountable healthcare system, with few doctors punished for medical negligence.

Laws vs implementation

Writer Dr Kazi Zahed Iqbal emphasized that the 1974 Special Powers Act allows detention without filing cases. Despite High Court directives in BLAST vs. State mandating family notification, legal access, and torture-free interrogation, arbitrary detentions have increased, creating a “culture of fear.” Firoz Ahmed stressed that without “an independent commission to oversee police work,” justice remains elusive.

Zahed Iqbal added that while Article 35 prohibits torture, a clause exempts punishments under existing laws, effectively preventing challenges to capital punishment as cruel or inhuman.