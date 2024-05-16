Thursday, May 16, 2024

Police HQ asks officers to implement 'no helmet, no fuel' policy

  • Additional IGP directs officers to investigate road accidents fairly
  • Says special drives against unfit vehicles will continue

 

File image: People refuel their motorcycles at a gasoline station, in Dhaka. Photo: Reuters
Update : 16 May 2024, 07:32 PM

Police headquarters has ordered field-level police officers to implement the government's "no helmet, no fuel" policy to prevent road accidents.

The came at the monthly crime review meeting held at the police headquarters on Thursday with Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam in the chair.

Commissioners, range DIGs and district superintendents of police joined the meeting virtually, while DIG (Operations) Md Anwar Hossain, DIG (Crime Management) Jaydev Kumar Bhadra and officials concerned were present in the meeting in person.

During the meeting, Additional IGP Atiqul Islam directed police officers to complete the investigation of road accident cases fairly.

He said special drives against unfit vehicles will continue.

Atiqul Islam emphasized proactive policing with the aim of creating public awareness to prevent suicide by investigating the real cause of suicide.

The meeting discussed the overall crime review for April, arrest warrants issued, case investigation and trial results, conviction rates and recent important events in detail.

