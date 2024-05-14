FIR vs GD: What is the difference?

Legal jargons can complicate an already complex process. The confusion between general diary (GD) and first information report (FIR) is a common confusion for many Bangladeshis seeking help from the police. Both options involve reporting something to the authorities, but the purpose and outcome of each can be very different.

Understanding this difference is essential to exercise your legal rights effectively. By knowing which option to choose, one can ensure their complaint is handled appropriately by the police.

What is a GD?

A GD is a comprehensive record of all incidents reported at a police station. The key point is that anyone can file a GD, regardless of being directly involved. The duty officer will record the details, creating an official record of the incident.

If you or your family members feel unsafe for anything suspicious, report it through a GD. While it may not trigger an immediate investigation, it establishes a documented record that can be used as evidence in case a crime occurs later.

There are actually two main types of GDs recognized by law. General GD pertains to any incident that could potentially be an offense. Special GD typically arises from legal obligations, such as reporting the loss of essential documents.

Losing important documents like ID cards, passports, checkbooks, licenses, or educational certificates requires filing a GD as the record becomes helpful when obtaining replacements.

What is an FIR?

An FIR is a formal document initiated upon the occurrence of a cognizable offense. Cognizable offenses are serious crimes, such as theft, assault, robbery, or murder, for which the police can arrest the accused.

FIRs deal specifically with criminal offenses. The police are legally obligated to investigate the reported crime based on an FIR, whereas a GD is likely to not lead to an investigation

An FIR is a legal document and serves as the foundation for a case. FIRs should be lodged as soon as possible after the crime occurs.

Choosing between GD and FIR

If you have experienced a serious crime or witnessed one, filing an FIR is crucial. For non-criminal matters, missing items, or informational purposes, a GD is the appropriate course.