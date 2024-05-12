Anisul: Discussion with ILO on labour act amendment going on 41 points

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said a discussion with International Labour Organization (ILO) is going on regarding the amendment of Bangladesh’s labour act, on 41 points.



“We are discussing with ILO on 41 points to amend the labour act. Of those, we talked about 17 points during our around two-and- a-half-hour discussion. We will discuss on Monday on the remaining 24 points,” the minister told newsmen after coming out of his meeting with ILO delegation at the ministry on Sunday afternoon.



Anisul said during Sunday’s meeting, ILO gave some advices on amendment of Bangladesh’s labour act, adding: “We are holding discussion on how much those advices are logical for our country’s interest. Detailed discussion is going on, which of those advices would be acceptable to us and which wouldn’t be.”



Replying question on whether the discussion was satisfactory, the law minister said that there were some topics, which were certainly satisfactory as the discussion was held in detail.

He said the meeting would be held on Monday as well, starting from 11.30am.



A six-member ILO delegation led by its country office director Tuomo Poutiainen joined the discussion, while Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and Labour and Employment Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, were present at the meeting, among others.