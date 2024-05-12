Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Anisul: Discussion with ILO on labour act amendment going on 41 points

  • Six-member ILO delegation joined discussion
  • 'Will hold discussion again on Monday' 
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq holding discussion with ILO on 41 points to amend the labour actat the ministry on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Photo: BSS
Update : 12 May 2024, 09:07 PM

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has said a discussion with International Labour Organization (ILO) is going on regarding the amendment of Bangladesh’s labour act, on 41 points.
 
“We are discussing with ILO on 41 points to amend the labour act. Of those, we talked about 17 points during our around two-and- a-half-hour discussion. We will discuss on Monday on the remaining 24 points,” the minister told newsmen after coming out of his meeting with ILO delegation at the ministry on Sunday afternoon.
 
Anisul said during Sunday’s meeting, ILO gave some advices on amendment of Bangladesh’s labour act, adding: “We are holding discussion on how much those advices are logical for our country’s interest. Detailed discussion is going on, which of those advices would be acceptable to us and which wouldn’t be.”
 
Replying question on whether the discussion was satisfactory, the law minister said that there were some topics, which were certainly satisfactory as the discussion was held in detail.

He said the meeting would be held on Monday as well, starting from 11.30am.
 
A six-member ILO delegation led by its country office director Tuomo Poutiainen joined the discussion, while Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar and Labour and Employment Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, were present at the meeting, among others.

Topics:

ILOAnisul Huq
Read More

New judges’ appointments on the card to clear pending cases

Child labour: Lives consumed by lengthy work shifts

Anisul: Legal aid is helpless people's right, not charity

Law Minister: BNP uttering nonsense for fear of its political existence

Anisul: AI Act is vital for creating smart generation

Bangladesh weighs ILO safety conventions amid fire incidents

Latest News

Tough stance on mobile operators: Palak directs action for service failures

Djokovic suffers shock third-round exit at Rome Open

SSC results: Girls outshine boys in both GPA-5 and pass rate for 5th straight year 

Walton-BSPA Sports Carnival to begin Tuesday

Detectives bust gang for digitally supplying answers to recruitment exam questions

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x