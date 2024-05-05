Unauthorized stickers: DMP Traffic Division takes action against 363 vehicles

The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken action against 363 vehicles for using unauthorized stickers of various forces, including the police, government, semi-government and non-governmental organizations.

Traffic police have been conducting drives against the use of unauthorized stickers on vehicles on the streets so that no one can commit crimes evading the eyes of law enforcement.

DMP Joint Commissioner (Traffic-South) SM Mehedi Hasan gave details about this in a press briefing organized at DMP Media Center on Sunday.

The officer said: "In most cases unauthorized stickers are being used on the streets of Dhaka in the name of various important government institutions including police and journalists. Even many relatives are using such stickers. All these stickers are not from the authorities concerned. It seemed like a threat to public safety. An opportunity was being created to get away with crimes using these stickers."

He added that action has been taken against 363 vehicles in just a few days for using unauthorized stickers. Besides, action has been taken against 461 vehicles without fitness and 2,350 illegal vehicles have been dumped. This process is ongoing, he added.

Replying to a question regarding the DMP's campaign against unauthorized parking and taking passengers on moving vehicles, the police officer said there is not enough designated parking space in Dhaka. Still awareness is being created not to park anywhere and not to pick up passengers without specific stops. Fines and cases are given if someone does not comply with the laws.

When asked about the activities of using AI in traffic control, he said traffic control is being done using AI in Gulshan, which is being managed under Dhaka North City Corporation. Very soon it will be integrated with the Traffic Division. Like Gulshan, the plan is to work on how to control traffic through AI technology in other parts of Dhaka.