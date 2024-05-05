Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Unauthorized stickers: DMP Traffic Division takes action against 363 vehicles

Traffic control being done using AI technology in Gulshan, says DMP official

A police officer checks a sticker in a car in Dhaka. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 10:48 PM

The Traffic Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken action against 363 vehicles for using unauthorized stickers of various forces, including the police, government, semi-government and non-governmental organizations.

Traffic police have been conducting drives against the use of unauthorized stickers on vehicles on the streets so that no one can commit crimes evading the eyes of law enforcement.

DMP Joint Commissioner (Traffic-South) SM Mehedi Hasan gave details about this in a press briefing organized at DMP Media Center on Sunday.

The officer said: "In most cases unauthorized stickers are being used on the streets of Dhaka in the name of various important government institutions including police and journalists. Even many relatives are using such stickers. All these stickers are not from the authorities concerned. It seemed like a threat to public safety. An opportunity was being created to get away with crimes using these stickers."

He added that action has been taken against 363 vehicles in just a few days for using unauthorized stickers. Besides, action has been taken against 461 vehicles without fitness and 2,350 illegal vehicles have been dumped. This process is ongoing, he added.

Replying to a question regarding the DMP's campaign against unauthorized parking and taking passengers on moving vehicles, the police officer said there is not enough designated parking space in Dhaka. Still awareness is being created not to park anywhere and not to pick up passengers without specific stops. Fines and cases are given if someone does not comply with the laws.

When asked about the activities of using AI in traffic control, he said traffic control is being done using AI in Gulshan, which is being managed under Dhaka North City Corporation. Very soon it will be integrated with the Traffic Division. Like Gulshan, the plan is to work on how to control traffic through AI technology in other parts of Dhaka.

Topics:

TrafficDMPAction
Read More

DB questions Milton Samadder's wife

Traffic halted in Banani as RMG workers block road

Roadside tea stalls brought under DMP directive to close by 11pm

Fake certificate syndicate: DB summons ex-chairman of technical education board

Heatwave: Wasa, police to provide drinking water

Fake certificate syndicate: Technical education board chairman removed from office

Latest News

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x