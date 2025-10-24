Friday, October 24, 2025

Dengue: 468 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Currently, 2,642 dengue patients are receiving treatment nationwide

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 03:46 PM

Four hundred and sixty-eight more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 63,638 this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 73 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 87 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 104 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 111 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 47 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 13 in Khulna Division (Out of CC) and 33 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC).

The number of deaths remained at 259, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, the DGHS added.

Currently, 2,642 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
