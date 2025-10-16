Dengue: One more death, 755 cases reported in 24hrs

One more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, while 755 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever.

This raises the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 243 this year and brings the total number of infected cases to 57,770, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new death was reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Currently, 957 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka while a total of 2,693 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 61.2% of the newly infected patients were men while 38.8% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.