Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dengue: 5 deaths, 841 fresh cases overnight

Dhaka North City Corporation recorded the highest number of new cases, with 173 reported

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 05:47 PM

Health officials on Tuesday said they recorded 841 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts killing at least five persons in the past 24 hours.

"During the period, (of the 841) 125 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 106 in Chittagong division, 214 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 128 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 173 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 26 in Khulna division, 19 in Mymensingh division, 47 in Rangpur division and three in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaughts Bangladesh this year witnessed so far 238 deaths while the disease inflicted 56,257.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in the country.

Topics:

DengueDengue casesDengue Death
Read More

3 more die of dengue; 857 hospitalized

Five dengue patients die, 953 hospitalized in 24hrs

308 dengue cases reported in 24 hours

4 dengue patients die, 781 hospitalized in 24hrs

DGHS: Dengue infections rise, but fatality rate declines

3 more die of dengue, 700 hospitalized

Latest News

'Preventing half of all cancers is possible, if we act on what we already know'

WHO calls for urgent focus on brain health

DU to observe mourning day on Wednesday

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds training on leadership dev in branch mgt

Idcol resumes financing for solar irrigation pumps

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x