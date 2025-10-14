Dengue: 5 deaths, 841 fresh cases overnight

Health officials on Tuesday said they recorded 841 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts killing at least five persons in the past 24 hours.

"During the period, (of the 841) 125 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 106 in Chittagong division, 214 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 128 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 173 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 26 in Khulna division, 19 in Mymensingh division, 47 in Rangpur division and three in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaughts Bangladesh this year witnessed so far 238 deaths while the disease inflicted 56,257.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in the country.