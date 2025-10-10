Friday, October 10, 2025

308 dengue cases reported in 24 hours

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period

File image of Dengue Unit. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 04:38 PM

A total of 308 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases this year to 53,193, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period, keeping the death toll unchanged at 224, the DGHS said.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 115 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 85 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 47 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 40 in Dhaka South City Corporation, and 21 in Mymensingh Division (Out of CC).

Currently, 2,450 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

