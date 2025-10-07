Dengue: Two more die, 715 hospitalized

Two more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, while 715 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever.

This raises the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 217 this year and brings the total number of infected cases to 51,404, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new deaths were reported in Dhaka South and North City Corporations.

Currently, 859 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,520 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 60.9% of the newly infected patients were men, while 39.1% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries during the same period.