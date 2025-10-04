Saturday, October 04, 2025

Dengue: 1 more death, 374 cases reported in 24hrs

Currently, 787 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, and 2,304 nationwide

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 05:56 PM

One more death from dengue was reported in the 24 hours till Saturday morning as Bangladesh continues to grapple with a surge in infections.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh has risen to 203 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new death was reported in Mymensingh division (outside the city corporation).

During this period, 374 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 48,865 so far this year.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows--63 in Barisal division (outside city corporation), 102 in Chittagong division (outside city corporation), 67 in Dhaka division (outside city corporation), 46 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 48 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 37 in Mymensingh division (outside city corporation), 101 in Khulna division (outside city corporation), 11 in Rajshahi division (outside city corporation).

Currently, 787 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,304 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 65.2% of the newly infected patients were men, while 34.8% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.

Topics:

DengueDengue casesDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
