September becomes deadliest month for dengue in 2025

Bangladesh reported its highest monthly dengue toll of the year in September, with 15,866 cases and 76 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the latest 24-hour reporting period, 556 new cases were detected and three deaths were confirmed, while 612 patients were discharged.

This surpasses all previous months in both infections and fatalities.

Since January, the country has recorded a total of 47,342 cases and 198 deaths. Of these, 45,000 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The September surge stands out when compared with earlier months: 10,496 cases and 39 deaths in August, 10,684 cases and 41 deaths in July, and 5,951 cases with 19 deaths in June.

By contrast, the outbreak remained far lower in the first half of the year, with monthly cases below 2,000 from January to May.

The sharp rise in September marks the most severe monthly spike of 2025, making it the deadliest period of the year so far.

Over the past five years, the deadliest months for dengue in Bangladesh have shifted but consistently peaked during the August to November period.

Previously on an interview with Dhaka Tribune, Jahangirnagar University Zoology Professor Dr Kabirul Bashar said: “This year’s dengue situation has a higher risk compared to last year. Unless vigorous awareness campaigns and proper actions are taken at district and sub-district levels, the situation could worsen significantly in August and September.”

In 2024, November was the deadliest month with 173 deaths, while September recorded 87 deaths.

In 2023, September stood out with a staggering 359 deaths, making that year the deadliest in a five-year span.

In 2022, the highest toll came in October with 86 deaths, followed by 34 in September.

A year earlier, in 2021, the worst month was August with 34 deaths, while September recorded 23 deaths.