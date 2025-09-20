Saturday, September 20, 2025

382 more hospitalized with dengue in 24hrs

No new dengue-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Sep 2025, 05:47 PM

A total of 382 new dengue patients were hospitalized across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of dengue cases this year to 38,948.

The information was revealed in a press release issued by the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

Of the new hospitalizations, 78 cases were reported from Barisal division (outside the City Corporation), 76 from Chittagong division (outside the City Corporation), 66 from Dhaka division (outside the City Corporation), 58 from Dhaka North City Corporation, 71 from Dhaka South City Corporation, five from Khulna division (outside the City Corporation), 21 from Mymensingh division (outside the City Corporation), and seven from Rajshahi division (outside the City Corporation).

Meanwhile, a total of 421 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

No new dengue-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities from dengue this year remains 167.

In 2024, 101,214 people were infected with dengue, and 575 died.

Topics:

DengueDengue casesDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
