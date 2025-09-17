Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dengue claims 5 more lives in 24hrs, 622 hospitalized

Currently, a total of 1,965 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 07:50 PM

Five more deaths from dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning. During this period, 622 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 39,814 so far this year.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh has risen to 161 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Three of the new deaths were reported in the Rajshahi division (out of CC) and two in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows--131 in Barisal division (outside city corporation), 98 in Chittagong division (outside city corporation), 104 in Dhaka division (outside city corporation), 100 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 99 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 19 in Mymensingh division (outside city corporation), 14 in Khulna division (outside city corporation), 51 in Rajshahi division (outside city corporation) and 6 in Rangpur division (outside city corporation).

Currently, 729 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 1,965 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 60.3% of the patients were men, while 39.7% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.

Topics:

DengueDengue DeathDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
Read More

Dengue claims 1 more life; 665 hospitalised in 24hrs

DGHS issues new guidelines for dengue treatment

Child patients with pneumonia, diarrhea and dengue overwhelm hospitals

Dengue: 5 die, 636 hospitalized in last 24hrs

245 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

2 more die of dengue, 625 hospitalized in 24hrs

Latest News

Children, adolescent girls become more health-conscious in Cox’s Bazar

ICT adjourns Nahid testimony in case against Hasina

DGHS DG: 3,500 doctors to join health sector soon

EC: Sheikh Hasina, family barred from voting as NIDs blocked

UN experts slam US extrajudicial Venezuela drug boat killings

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x