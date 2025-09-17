Dengue claims 5 more lives in 24hrs, 622 hospitalized

Five more deaths from dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning. During this period, 622 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 39,814 so far this year.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh has risen to 161 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Three of the new deaths were reported in the Rajshahi division (out of CC) and two in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows--131 in Barisal division (outside city corporation), 98 in Chittagong division (outside city corporation), 104 in Dhaka division (outside city corporation), 100 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 99 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 19 in Mymensingh division (outside city corporation), 14 in Khulna division (outside city corporation), 51 in Rajshahi division (outside city corporation) and 6 in Rangpur division (outside city corporation).

Currently, 729 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 1,965 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that 60.3% of the patients were men, while 39.7% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.