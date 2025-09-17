DGHS DG: 3,500 doctors to join health sector soon

A total of 3,500 physicians are set to join the health sector soon, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Professor Dr Md Abu Jafor on Wednesday.

“After completing some formalities, 3,500 doctors will join the health sector as soon as possible,” he told BSS in an interview at his office.

Jafor said the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has already recommended their appointment through the special BCS. He expressed hope that they would be able to join this month after police verification and other administrative processes.

He added that the recruitment process for these 3,500 doctors is almost complete, while the process for another 3,800 doctors is ongoing and will be finalized through the 45th, 46th, and 47th BCS exams.

Currently, there are 12,397 vacant posts for doctors at district and upazila levels nationwide. Of the 3,120 physicians recommended in the 38th BCS, 300 are dentists, and the remaining 2,820 are assistant surgeons. The DGHS DG noted that the vacant posts will be filled in phases.

Initiatives to fill the vacancies were taken following instructions from the Chief Adviser’s Office, he added.