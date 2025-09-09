Study: 77% of pregnant, postpartum women face depression or anxiety in Bangladesh

A new study has found that 77% of pregnant and postpartum women in Bangladesh suffer from depression or anxiety, with two-thirds experiencing both conditions simultaneously—highlighting a severe mental health crisis for women.

The findings were presented on September 9 at the Sasakawa Auditorium of icddr,b by the Adsearch project through its study Enhancing Access to Mental Health Services through Telemedicine Health Services at Wellbeing Centres in Bangladesh.

Between September 2022 and July 2025, researchers observed 7,500 women at seven district and sub-district hospitals outside Dhaka, of whom 5,600 received mental health services. Common symptoms included sadness, loss of interest in work, fatigue, sleep disturbances, excessive worry, and in some cases suicidal thoughts.

Globally, nearly 970 million people live with mental health disorders, according to the World Health Organization’s 2021 report, including 240 million in South Asia. In Bangladesh, the 2019 National Mental Health Survey found that 19% of the population suffers from mental disorders. Yet the country has only 260 psychiatrists and 565 psychologists—fewer than two psychiatrists and four psychologists per million people—most of whom are based in cities, leaving rural areas largely underserved.

Wellbeing centres offer limited but effective solution

Under the Adsearch project, Wellbeing Centres have been established to provide mental health support via video-based counselling. Surveys of health workers and 1,009 women found the services effective, safe, and acceptable, with significant reductions in symptoms of depression and anxiety. However, the services remain largely urban-centred and inaccessible to many rural women.

Other studies reveal risks

The 2022 Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey reported that among 20,029 women of reproductive age, 4% experienced moderate to severe anxiety and 5% moderate to severe depression, with women in Khulna, Rangpur, and Sylhet at higher risk. The Bangladesh Adolescent Health and Wellbeing Survey (2019–2020) also found cyberbullying has a severe impact on adolescent girls’ mental health, with 8% reporting cyberbullying in the past year and 12% suffering severe depression.

Experts call for urgent action

Dr Anisur Rahman, Acting Senior Director, Maternal and Child Health at icddr,b, said: “The Wellbeing Centre model provides an important example of mental health care for women in Bangladesh.”

Dr Sayeeda Akhter, Chairperson of the Bangladesh Medical Research Council and founder of MAAMMS Institute, noted: “Mental health is not given the same importance as physical health. The problem is even more severe for women.”

Kazi Delwar Hossain, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said: “Although mental health laws and policies exist, sustainable implementation remains a major challenge.”

Professor Dr Syed Zakir Hossain, Line Director, NCDC, DGHS, stressed: “Budget allocation needs to increase, and evidence-based models should be expanded to union and sub-district levels.”

Professor Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Director of the National Institute of Mental Health, said: “Training doctors at sub-district level and expanding tele-mental health services is essential.”

Edward Cabrera, First Secretary – Development (Health) at the High Commission of Canada to Bangladesh, expressed hope that every woman will have access to the mental health support she needs.

Also present were Dr Shams El Arifeen, Senior Scientist and Adsearch Project Director at icddr,b; Dr Ahmed Ehsanur Rahman, Scientist, icddr,b; Dr Sahar Raza, Assistant Scientist, MCHD, icddr,b; and Aniqa Tasnim Hossain, Assistant Scientist, icddr,b.