UGC to launch mental health services for university students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will roll out a mental health support service for university students across Bangladesh starting next month, according to an official announcement on Friday.

Initially, around 10,000 students from 22 universities will receive the service in phases under a newly developed mental health protection module jointly designed by the UGC and UNESCO.

The announcement was made during a two-day workshop titled “Training Material and Manual Development Framework”, held at the UGC auditorium in Dhaka. The event was jointly organized by the UGC and UNESCO.

UGC Member Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain, speaking as the chief guest, said a special module has been finalized to promote mental well-being among students at both public and private universities.

“We need to integrate mental health improvement within the institutional structure of universities,” he said. “During teacher recruitment, preference could be given to candidates who have received mental health training.”

He added that building tolerance and strengthening understanding between teachers and students are crucial for maintaining a healthy academic environment.

UGC Member Professor Dr Mashuma Habib, attending as the special guest, described the initiative as “timely and essential” for today’s students.

“With UNESCO’s support, this initiative will help strengthen students’ emotional resilience and improve teacher-student relationships,” she said.

Professor Habib emphasized the need for every university to appoint professional psychologists and establish mental health clubs. She also recommended mental health training for teachers and urged parents to play an active role in supporting their children’s psychological well-being.

Chairing the workshop, Mst Jesmin Parvin, Director (current charge) of the UGC’s International Collaboration Division, said mental and social health training would also be extended to university officials and staff members.

UNESCO representative Raju Das said the new module is designed around emotional intelligence, social skills, and life skills, aiming to foster awareness and socially responsible behavior among students.

“This is not just about learning—it represents a systematic change,” he said. “Through this module, socio-emotional well-being will be integrated into educational policies and institutional frameworks, contributing directly to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The workshop brought together student advisors, counsellors, mental health professionals, students, and UGC officials from 22 universities. Speakers included Associate Professor Syed Tanveer Rahman of Dhaka University’s Department of Psychology and Assistant Professor Md Rafiuzzaman of the Department of Humanities at BUET.

The UGC-UNESCO Social and Mental Health Protection Project, launched in mid-2024, has developed a comprehensive training manual to assess and address the social and psychological needs of university students in Bangladesh.