Tuesday, September 09, 2025

487 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Since the outbreak of dengue this year, Bangladesh has recorded 137 deaths so far

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 06:22 PM

Health officials on Tuesday said they recorded 487 fresh cases of dengue onslaughts in the past 24 hours.

"During the period, (of the 487) 101 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 114 in Chittagong division, 106 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 92 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 30 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 14 in Khulna division, 26 in Rajshahi division, two in Rangpur division and two in Sylhet division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

Since the start of the dengue onslaughts Bangladesh this year witnessed so far 137 deaths while the disease inflicted 35,471.

The dengue last year claimed 575 lives and inflicted 1,01,214 people in the country.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
