Dengue: 2 die, 364 cases recorded in 24hrs

Since the start of the dengue outbreak this year, the disease has infected 3,33,831 people

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 05:55 PM

Health officials on Saturday said they recorded 364 fresh cases and two deaths from dengue in the past 24 hours. 

Of the 364 new cases, 49 patients were hospitalized in Barisal division, 76 in Chittagong division, 50 in Dhaka division (excluding the capital), 58 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 73 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, 20 in Mymensingh division, and 38 in Khulna division, a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said. 

Since the start of the dengue outbreak this year, the disease has infected 3,33,831 people and claimed 132 deaths, including two new deaths in the past 24 hours. 

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives and infected 1,01,214 people in the country.

DengueDengue DeathDirectorate of General Health Services (DGHS)
