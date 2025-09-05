Experts urge influenza vaccination as Bangladesh sees record seasonal peak

Health experts have called for integrating influenza vaccination into routine clinical practice in Bangladesh after the country recorded its highest seasonal influenza peak in July, with 59% of hospital patients suffering from fever and cough testing positive for the virus.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and icddr,b disclosed the data in a press release on Thursday. Surveillance across 19 hospitals confirmed that influenza season in Bangladesh runs from April to September, with cases peaking in June–July.

Seasonal influenza causes up to 5 million severe cases and 650,000 deaths globally each year. Experts recommend vaccinating high-risk groups—elderly people, children under five, pregnant women, healthcare professionals, and those with chronic illnesses—by February–March for maximum protection.

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) stresses annual influenza vaccination as the most effective prevention, coverage in Bangladesh remains extremely low due to awareness, cost, and logistical challenges.

To address these gaps, IEDCR and icddr,b, with support from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), held a two-day workshop in Dhaka this week.

On Thursday, IEDCR Director Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin presented findings from surveillance jointly conducted with icddr,b since 2007. She highlighted that timely vaccination of high-risk groups could prevent hospitalisations and deaths, stressing that shots should be administered by February–March each year.

Clinicians from disciplines including paediatrics, cardiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, respiratory medicine, nephrology, and internal medicine identified barriers to vaccination such as limited availability, high cost, low awareness, fear of side effects, and gaps in guidelines.

Prof Dr Mirza Md Ziaul Islam (Paediatrics), Dr AKM Monwarul Islam (Cardiology), Dr Tasnuva Sarah Kashem (Nephrology), Dr Sadia Sultana Reshma (Respiratory Medicine), Prof Dr Saria Tasnim (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), and Dr Md Shahabul Huda Chowdhury (Internal Medicine) presented their groups’ recommendations. These included improving vaccine access, reducing costs, raising awareness through mass media, and formally incorporating influenza vaccination into national guidelines.

Dr Md Zakiul Hassan of icddr,b noted that healthcare providers face four times higher risk of influenza, yet uptake among them remains very low.

A panel discussion featured Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin, Dr Firdausi Qadri (chairperson of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group), Dr K Zaman, Prof Dr Chowdhury Ali Kawser, and Prof Dr Md Farhad Hussain of DGHS. Moderated by Prof Dr Mahmudur Rahman, former IEDCR director, and Dr William Davis of the US CDC, the panel urged integration of influenza vaccination into clinical guidelines and strategies.

They also warned that as Bangladesh graduates from least-developed country status, it may lose free vaccine support, underscoring the need for sustainable access for high-risk groups.

Dr Md Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, joint secretary at the Health Ministry, pledged to convey the workshop’s recommendations for policy action. Prof Dr Dimitri Prybylski, US CDC country director, stressed outbreak detection and stronger public-private collaboration.

Participants agreed that greater awareness and integration of influenza vaccination into health strategies could significantly reduce the burden of disease and protect vulnerable populations.