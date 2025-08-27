Bangladeshis are battling dengue, chikungunya, and influenza

People across Bangladesh are increasingly affected by dengue, chikungunya, and influenza, causing widespread concern as many experience severe symptoms.

Monir, a private-sector employee, has been suffering from fever for two days, accompanied by severe body pain. Although such a fever is often considered “seasonal flu,” he became anxious due to the recent rise in dengue and chikungunya infections.

Following medical advice, he is receiving home treatment. Subsequent testing confirmed he had contracted chikungunya, with his condition reaching a critical stage.

Rising anxiety over seasonal fever

Experts note that any case of fever now causes public concern. Weather changes have led to an increase in virus-related illnesses.

Symptoms of typhoid, seasonal flu, dengue, and chikungunya often overlap, causing confusion among patients.

In many cases, tests return negative results, yet symptoms persist.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Research (IEDCR) reports that nearly half of patients with fever are infected with influenza.

Influenza surveillance results

In July this year, IEDCR and icddr,b conducted influenza surveillance on 1,847 patients presenting with high fever, cough, and body pain at 19 hospitals.

The findings revealed that approximately 57% were infected with influenza, nearly 6 out of 10 patients.

This is a significant increase compared to 2023, when only 25% were affected. The peak of infections in 2024 occurred in June at 37%, the highest monthly rate recorded since 2007.

The World Health Organization states that seasonal flu, caused by respiratory influenza viruses, spreads through sneezing and coughing.

Most patients recover without treatment, but high-risk individuals can develop severe illness.

Preventive measures during Flu season

Medical professionals emphasize that April to September is the influenza season in Bangladesh. During this period, maintaining personal hygiene, such as wearing masks, covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing, and frequent handwashing, is essential.

Vaccination against influenza is recommended annually, particularly for high-risk groups, including:

Children aged 6 months to 5 years





Adults over 65 years





Individuals with chronic diseases such as heart conditions, diabetes, or respiratory disorders





Healthcare workers





Pregnant women

Vaccination can be administered even after the flu season begins if missed beforehand.

Influenza symptoms and treatment

Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a public health specialist, explains: “Influenza is a viral illness. Symptoms resemble seasonal fever and may include varying levels of fever, body pain, severe headache, cough, weakness, and occasionally rash. Bleeding does not occur. There is no specific medication for influenza; paracetamol can be used to reduce fever. Unlike dengue or Covid-19, influenza is rarely fatal.”

Dengue and Chikungunya situation

Dengue cases have risen sharply, while chikungunya statistics remain incomplete.

By June 21, diagnostic tests conducted at icddr,b laboratories on 171 patients with fever and related symptoms confirmed 140 cases of chikungunya, representing 82% positivity—a worrying increase from the previous year.

Barisal is currently the district with the highest number of dengue cases this year, with 9,629 reported infections, followed by Chittagong with 4,279 cases (January 1–August 25).

In Dhaka, 3,759 cases were reported around the city; specifically, Dhaka North City recorded 2,646 cases and Dhaka South City 4,208 cases.

Rajshahi recorded 2,168 cases, Rangpur 192, Mymensingh 495 and Sylhet 79 cases.

Monthly dengue statistics show 1,161 patients in January, 374 in February, 336 in March, 701 in April, 1,773 in May, 5,951 in June, and 10,684 in July. By August 26, 8,534 patients had been infected.

Hospital admission data from the Directorate General of Health Services indicates 10 deaths in January, 3 in February, 7 in April, 3 in May, 19 in June, 41 in July and 35 in August.

Experts warn that consecutive rainfall in August may increase dengue cases in September, placing additional strain on hospitals.

Post-monsoon in October, infection rates may decline, but a second wave remains possible.

Larvicide and sanitation activities must continue to control the outbreak.

Coordinated efforts urged

Dr Mushtaq Hossain, a public health expert, emphasizes that no single institution can control patients or mosquito populations alone.

He advocates for a coordinated multi-agency approach, similar to icddr,b’s model, to manage dengue effectively.

Dr Kabirul Bashar, entomologist and professor at Jahangirnagar University, warns: “As rainfall decreases in the coming days, mosquito density will increase, leading to a rise in dengue cases. The peak season is yet to arrive. Without proper management, the situation may worsen over the next two months.”

Preventive guidelines

IEDCR recommends the following measures during flu and mosquito-borne disease seasons: