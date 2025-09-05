Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Dengue: 158 hospitalized in 24hrs

Currently, 1,543 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 03:51 PM

A total of 158 new dengue cases were reported across the country in the 24 hours till Friday morning, bringing the total number of cases this year to 33,467, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

No new dengue-related deaths were reported during this period, keeping the death toll unchanged at 130, the DGHS said.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 48 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 19 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 30 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 27 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 16 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 7 in Khulna division (Out of CC), and 11 in Rajshahi division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,543 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Read More

Dengue claims 2 more lives; 445 hospitalized in 24hrs

3 more die of dengue, 473 hospitalized in 24hrs

Health officials report 552 fresh cases of dengue inflection overnight

Dengue: 30,000 mark crossed this year

470 fresh cases of dengue inflection overnight

Dengue: 4 deaths reported in 24hrs

Latest News

Bangladesh situation sparks debate in British parliament

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x