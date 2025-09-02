Tuesday, September 02, 2025

3 more die of dengue, 473 hospitalized in 24hrs

Currently,1,563 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country

Representational image. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 05:57 PM

Three more deaths from dengue were reported in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising this year’s fatalities in Bangladesh to 125.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the latest deaths occurred in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka Division (outside city corporations), and Chittagong Division (outside city corporations).

During the same period, 473 new patients were admitted with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases this year to 32,501.

DGHS data shows new cases as follows: 113 in Barisal Division (outside CC), 81 in Chittagong Division (outside CC), 76 in Dhaka Division (outside CC), 53 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 83 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 48 in Rajshahi Division (outside CC), seven in Rangpur Division (outside CC), 10 in Mymensingh Division (outside CC), and two in Sylhet Division (outside CC).

Currently,1,563 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives. DGHS records show 101,214 cases and 100,040 recoveries in 2023.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
