Health officials report 552 fresh cases of dengue inflection overnight

Health officials on Monday said they recorded 552 fresh dengue cases in the past 24 hours.

“Of the 552 patients, 114 were hospitalized in Barisal division, 97 in Chittagong division, 107 in Dhaka division excluding the capital, 59 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 94 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 44 in Khulna division, 14 in Mymensingh division, 21 in Rajshahi division, and two in Sylhet division,” said a statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Since the start of the outbreak this year, dengue has so far claimed 122 lives while 32,028 people were infected.

Last year, the disease claimed 575 lives and infected 101,214 people across the country.