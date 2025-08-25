3 more die of dengue, 412 hospitalized

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 118 this year.

During the period, 412 more patients were hospitalized with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 29,044 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, two fatalities have been reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and one in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

The new cases were reported as follows-- 102 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 77 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 51 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 69 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 53 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 26 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 4 in Mymensingh Division and 30 in Rajshahi Division (Out of CC).

A total of 1,309 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.