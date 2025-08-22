Dengue: 173 hospitalized 24hrs

173 more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 27,955 this year.

The number of deaths remained at 110, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 29 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 23 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 25 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 18 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 23 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 10 in Khulna division (Out of CC), 4 in Mymensingh division (Out of CC), 14 in Rajshahi division (Out of CC), and 27 in Rangpur division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,290 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.