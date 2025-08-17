Sunday, August 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

One more dies of dengue in 24hrs

Currently, 1,262 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Aug 2025, 06:29 PM

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 105 this year.

During the period, 466 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 26,378 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death has been reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to DGHS.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 83 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 60 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 60 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 74 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 57 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 47 in Khulna division (Out of CC), eight in Mymensingh division, 66 in Rajshahi division, five in Rangpur division and six in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,262 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Topics:

Dengue casesDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Read More

202 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 134 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

One more Covid case reported in 24hrs

252 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours across country

One more dies of dengue; 434 hospitalised in 24hrs

Dengue: Death toll crosses 100 this year

Latest News

1,818C project to modernize power substations gets Ecnec nod

Bangladesh to construct 201 mini-stadiums under a mega project

In high-stakes summit, Trump, not Putin, budges

Rizwana: Removal of president’s portrait has no link with election

ICT prosecution hopes Hasina case testimony to end by October

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x