One more dies of dengue in 24hrs

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 105 this year.

During the period, 466 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 26,378 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death has been reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to DGHS.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 83 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 60 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 60 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 74 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), 57 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), 47 in Khulna division (Out of CC), eight in Mymensingh division, 66 in Rajshahi division, five in Rangpur division and six in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,262 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.