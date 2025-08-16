202 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 202 new dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours, according to a press release issued on Saturday by the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the newly hospitalized patients, 24 were reported in the Dhaka North City Corporation and 31 in the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Outside the capital, Barisal Division recorded 35 new cases, followed by Dhaka Division 55, Chittagong Division 38, Rajshahi Division one, Khulna Division 12, Mymensingh Division five and Sylhet Division one.

During the same 24-hour period, 242 dengue patients were discharged from hospitals. This brings the total number of recoveries this year to 24,570.

So far in 2025, a total of 25,912 dengue cases have been confirmed. Of these, 59% are male and 41% are female.

The official death toll from dengue this year remains at 104, with no new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.