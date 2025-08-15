Saturday, August 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue: 134 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Currently, 1,278 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country

File image of dengue blood test. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Aug 2025, 10:52 PM

One hundred and thirty-four more new dengue cases were reported in the 24 hours till Friday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 25,710 this year.

The number of deaths remained at 104, as no new fatalities were reported during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 32 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 17 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 20 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 14 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 24 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 14 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 4 in Mymensingh Division and 9 in Rajshahi Division.

Currently, 1,278 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

Topics:

DengueDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
