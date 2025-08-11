One more dies of dengue; 434 hospitalised in 24hrs

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 102 this year.

During the period, 434 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 24,617 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death has been reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to DGHS.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 62 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 67 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 78 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 39 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 93 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 32 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 8 in Mymensingh Division, 53 in Rajshahi Division and 2 in Sylhet (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,252 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.