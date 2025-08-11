Bangladeshi children aren’t eating vegetables — and how it’s fueling a health crisis

Despite growing awareness of healthy eating, vegetable consumption among children in Bangladesh remains alarmingly low, posing serious threats to child nutrition and long-term health, nutritionists and public health experts have warned.

Recent estimates suggest that more than 1.5 crore children across the country are at nutritional risk due to the lack of vegetables, fruits, and milk in their daily diet. Experts say this deficiency is causing a shortfall of at least five key nutrients essential for healthy growth and development.

Nutritionists recommend that children aged 2 to 5 years should consume at least 40% of their daily food intake in the form of vegetables to lay a strong foundation for lifelong health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that children should eat at least 400g, or five portions, of fruits and vegetables per day. Adequate vegetable intake is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers later in life, it says.

Poor dietary habits, including low vegetable intake, can increase the risk of developing chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes later in life, according to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR,B).

A recent analysis of dietary patterns shows that a significant number of Bangladeshi children under the age of five consume little to no vegetables daily. According to the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS), more than 60% of children aged 6 to 23 months had not eaten any fruits or vegetables the day before the survey.

“This trend is deeply concerning,” said Dr Nusrat Jahan, a pediatric nutritionist at the National Institute of Public Health. “Vegetables are essential for a child’s physical and cognitive development. Missing out on this group of foods early in life can lead to vitamin deficiencies, weakened immunity, and poor eating habits in the future.”

Experts say the avoidance of vegetables stems from multiple factors—ranging from taste preferences and lack of awareness to the growing influence of ultra-processed food marketing. Many children have a natural aversion to bitter flavours, especially those found in green leafy vegetables. Without repeated exposure or encouragement, these foods are often rejected both at home and in schools.

In lower-income households, affordability and accessibility add to the problem. “There is a clear link between food insecurity and poor dietary diversity,” said Shamsul Alam, a food policy researcher. “When families struggle to make ends meet, vegetables are often replaced with calorie-dense staples like rice and lentils.”

However, the problem is not limited to low-income families. Dr Kamrul Hasan, senior pediatrician at Mugda Medical College and Hospital, told UNB that vegetable intake is often neglected in both poor and affluent households.

“Our meals are made up of several essential components. Yet vegetables—critical for boosting the immune system—are often overlooked by parents, rich and poor alike,” he said. “Fruits and vegetables provide essential nutrients such as Vitamin A, C, and K, iron, potassium, folic acid, calcium, and even protein.”

He stressed the need to integrate vegetables and fruits into children’s daily meals to address widespread micronutrient deficiencies.

“My son doesn’t like vegetables, so I just give him rice with eggs,” said Rina Akhter, a mother from Mirpur. “I didn’t realise skipping vegetables every day could be harmful.”

Indeed, many families avoid vegetables over fears they may be harmful, due to the practice of selling outdated produce as fresh by applying the chemical formalin. When its widespread use was exposed in the media, public apprehension about eating vegetables grew.

Encouragingly, some initiatives have shown promise. In a pilot project in Khulna and Rangpur districts, primary school students were introduced to school gardens, vegetable-based meals, and basic nutrition education. Teachers reported noticeable improvements in children’s willingness to eat vegetables like spinach and amaranth.

Nutritionists recommend involving children in food preparation, offering vegetables in fun and creative forms, and modelling positive eating behaviour. “Children are more likely to eat vegetables when they see parents or peers enjoying them,” said Dr Nusrat.

Public health advocates are calling for stronger policy interventions, including mandatory school meals with vegetables, subsidised vegetable markets, and restrictions on junk food marketing targeted at children.

As Bangladesh continues its fight against malnutrition, experts agree that ensuring vegetables are a regular part of children’s diets must become a national priority.

“It’s not just about full bellies,” said Dr Nusrat. “It’s about nourishing our next generation—both body and mind.”

Despite progress in reducing poverty and improving health indicators, malnutrition remains a major public health concern for children in Bangladesh. According to recent national and international data, around 28% of children under five are stunted, indicating chronic undernutrition that hampers physical and cognitive development. About 9.8% suffer from wasting—a result of acute malnutrition—while 22–23% are underweight.

Experts warn that over 40% of children face some form of anthropometric failure when combined indicators are considered. Alarmingly, a small but rising percentage (3.3%) is overweight, pointing to an emerging double burden of malnutrition.