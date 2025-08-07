3 more die of dengue, 408 new cases recorded in 24hrs

Three more dengue deaths and 408 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours have raised this year’s death toll to 95 and total cases to 23,220 in Bangladesh.

The deaths have been reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 73 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 58 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 59 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 37 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 57 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 37 in Khulna Division (Out of CC), 25 in Mymensingh Division, 52 in Rajshahi Division, three in Sylhet division and 7 in Rangpur (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,326 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.