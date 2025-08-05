Tuesday, August 05, 2025

3 more die of dengue

During the period, 319 more patients were hospitalised 

File image of dengue blood test. Photo: Collected
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 04:17 PM

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 89 this year.

The deaths have been reported in Chittagong division (Out of CC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 319 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 22,384 this year.

According to the DGHS, new cases were reported as follows: 72 in Barisal division (Out of CC), 49 in Chittagong division (Out of CC), 58 in Dhaka division (Out of CC), 27 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 62 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 36 in Khulna division (Out of CC), 11 in Mymensingh division and four in Rangpur (Out of CC).

Currently, 1,259 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

