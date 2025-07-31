Thursday, July 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dengue death toll reaches 83 this year

Two deaths reported in 24 hours 

The photo shows dengue patients receiving treatment in Mugda Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 05:17 PM

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 83 this year.

The recent fatalities occurred in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Chittagong Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same period, 278 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 20,980 this year.

Barisal Division alone reported 72 new cases, Chittagong Division (outside city corporations) recorded 35, and Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported 46, while 35 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 28 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 35 in Rajshahi Division, 18 in Khulna Division, five in Rangpur Division, and four in Mymensingh Division.

Currently, 1,262 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives, with 101,214 reported cases and 100,040 recoveries, according to DGHS.

 

Topics:

DengueDengue Death
Read More

2 more die of dengue, 386 hospitalized in 24hrs

Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

Dengue claims 2 more lives in 24hrs

Dengue claims three lives in 24hrs

164 dengue patients hospitalized in 24hrs

Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

Latest News

Worker killed, another injured as boarding bridge tyre explodes at Sylhet airport

City Bank’s half yearly profit increases

Banglalink, bKash for stronger connections, data connectivity and enterprise ICT solution

Guardian holds workshops to equip employees for changing times, consistent service

Maxcrete becomes SE Asia’s 1st Leed-certified AAC block, panel manufacturer

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x