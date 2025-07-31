Dengue death toll reaches 83 this year

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 83 this year.

The recent fatalities occurred in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Chittagong Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same period, 278 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 20,980 this year.

Barisal Division alone reported 72 new cases, Chittagong Division (outside city corporations) recorded 35, and Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported 46, while 35 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 28 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 35 in Rajshahi Division, 18 in Khulna Division, five in Rangpur Division, and four in Mymensingh Division.

Currently, 1,262 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives, with 101,214 reported cases and 100,040 recoveries, according to DGHS.