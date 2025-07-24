Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

One more death was reported from dengue in the 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 70 this year.

The death was reported in the Chittagong Division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same period, 280 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 18,625 this year.

Barisal Division alone reported 66 new cases, while Chittagong Division (outside city corporations) recorded 45 cases. Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) logged 44 cases, followed by 30 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 24 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 39 in Rajshahi Division, 25 in Khulna Division, four in Rangpur Division, and three in Mymensingh Division.

Currently, 1,308 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in 2024.