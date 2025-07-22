Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dengue claims three lives in 24 hours

The total number of dengue-related deaths this year reached 65 and cases surged to 18,026

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 06:21 PM

Three dengue patients died and 444 others were admitted to hospitals in 24 hours till Tuesday morning. 

All three fatalities from dengue over the period occurred in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest updates, the total number of dengue-related deaths this year reached 65 and cases surged to 18,026.

As many as 16,629 patients have been discharged after treatment across Bangladesh, according to the DGHS.

As of the latest update, 1,332 dengue patients are receiving treatment across Bangladesh, with 952 cases reported from outside Dhaka.

Topics:

Dengue
