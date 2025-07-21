Monday, July 21, 2025

364 cases of dengue infection reported in 24hrs

Since the start of this year's dengue outbreak in Bangladesh, 62 deaths have been reported and 17,582 people have been infected so far

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 08:55 PM

Health officials on Monday said they recorded 364 cases of dengue outbreaks in the past 24 hours, with most patients reporting in health facilities in Dhaka South City Corporation.

"During the period, 78 patients (of the 364) were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation, which appeared to have been the worst victim of the mosquito-borne diseases,” a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) statement said.

It said among the rest, 70 were hospitalized in Barisal Division, 56 in Chittagong Division, 61 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 16 in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area, 34 in Khulna Division, three in Mymensingh Division and 46 in Rajshahi Division.

Since the start of this year's dengue outbreak in Bangladesh, 62 deaths have been reported and 17,582 people have been infected so far.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

