Shishu Hospital board cancels appointment of 65 doctors

The board of directors of the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute has cancelled the ad hoc appointments of 65 doctors due to procedural irregularities.

The information was confirmed by hospital sources on Sunday.

The issue came under scrutiny after widespread discussion, prompting the Health Ministry to issue a show-cause notice and form an investigation committee.

Upon completing its inquiry, the committee initially recommended that the appointments be revoked.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum also acknowledged that the matter was under investigation.

Doctors who were excluded from the recruitment process alleged that a section of honorary doctors already working at the hospital were suddenly given appointments overnight.

Most of them, they claimed, had not participated in any competitive process.

Since there were no written or oral examinations, qualified candidates were denied the opportunity, they alleged.

Following these allegations, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum ordered an investigation into the recruitment process.

The ministry later issued a letter to the hospital authorities requesting detailed information.

Subsequently, on July 10, the Health Ministry formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the recruitment at the Shishu Hospital.