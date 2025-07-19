Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 62 this year.

The death has been reported in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 394 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 16,789 this year.

Besides, Barisal Division alone reported 161 new cases, Chittagong Division (outside city corporations) recorded 38 cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported 58, while 41 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 24 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 58 in Rajshahi Division, eight in Khulna Division and six in Mymensingh Division.

Currently, 1209 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.