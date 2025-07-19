Saturday, July 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

A total of 394 new dengue patients were hospitalized across the country in the past 24 hours

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 04:53 PM

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 62 this year.

The death has been reported in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 394 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 16,789 this year.

Besides, Barisal Division alone reported 161 new cases, Chittagong Division (outside city corporations) recorded 38 cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported 58, while 41 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 24 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 58 in Rajshahi Division, eight in Khulna Division and six in Mymensingh Division.

Currently, 1209 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.

Topics:

DengueDGHSDengue Death
Read More

Dengue claims one more life; 114 hospitalized in 24hrs

375 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue claims 2 more lives; 321 hospitalized in 24hrs

375 more dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Dengue: 2 more die in 24hrs

Dengue: One more death reported in 24hrs

Latest News

Tarique urges all to stay alert against election sabotage plot

Jamaat-e-Islami pledges transparency in Suhrawardy Udyan rally

VOICE hosts workshop to promote online safety and inclusion

Four die in Khulna from excessive alcohol consumption

Bangladesh rout Sri Lanka again to stay on course for title

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x