Seven new Covid-19 cases reported in 24hrs

A total of 235 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 2.98%

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday confirmed seven new Covid-19 infections in the country over a 24-hour period from 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday. 

A total of 235 samples were tested during this time, yielding a positivity rate of 2.98%, according to a statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, no one died from Covid-19 during this period. 

The cumulative death toll since the pandemic began in 2020 stands at 29,526.

The first case of Covid-19 was detected in the country on March 8, 2020.

Ten days later, on March 18 of the same year, the first person died from the virus in the country.

