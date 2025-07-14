Dengue: 2 more die in 24hrs

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 58 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same period, 330 new patients were hospitalised with dengue, bringing the total number of infections to 15,210 since January.

Of the latest fatalities, one was reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and one in Chittagong Division (outside city corporation areas).

Besides, Barisal Division alone reported 86 new cases, Chittagong Division (outside city corporations) recorded 54 cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported 48, while 44 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, 27 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 27 in Khulna Division, three each in Mymensingh division and Rangpur division and 38 in Rajshahi division.

Currently, 367 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 1,01,214 dengue cases and 1,00,040 recoveries in the same year.