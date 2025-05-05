Yunus orders quick action on implementable health sector reform proposals

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday said that the recommendations of the Health Sector Reform Commission will play an important role in resolving the long-standing problems in the country's health sector, directing all parties concerned to take initiatives to quickly implement the recommendations that are immediately actionable.

Yunus issued the directive after receiving the Health Sector Reform Commission's report at the State Guest House Jamuna.

"The problems in the health sector are long-standing. If we can solve these problems through this, it will be a significant achievement," Yunus said, describing the report of the Health Reform Commission as a groundbreaking step toward that goal.

He emphasized that officials should immediately focus on the recommendations that can be implemented right away.

"A major problem is the shortage of doctors, and in some cases, even when doctors are available, they are not placed where they are needed. This problem must be solved permanently," said the chief adviser.

Emphasizing the decentralization of the medical system, he said: "Without this, it is not possible to solve the problem. We have to ensure that doctors stay where they are posted."

The chief of the 12-member Health Sector Reform Commission, Prof Dr AK Azad Khan, delivered the introductory speech, while commission member Prof Dr Syed Md Akram Hussain unveiled the report.