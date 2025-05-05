Monday, May 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Yunus orders quick action on implementable health sector reform proposals

'If we can solve these problems through this, it will be a significant achievement,' says Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus 

Health Reform Commission submits its report to Chief Adviser Professor Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Monday, May 5, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 05 May 2025, 04:49 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Monday said that the recommendations of the Health Sector Reform Commission will play an important role in resolving the long-standing problems in the country's health sector, directing all parties concerned to take initiatives to quickly implement the recommendations that are immediately actionable.

Yunus issued the directive after receiving the Health Sector Reform Commission's report at the State Guest House Jamuna.

"The problems in the health sector are long-standing. If we can solve these problems through this, it will be a significant achievement," Yunus said, describing the report of the Health Reform Commission as a groundbreaking step toward that goal.

He emphasized that officials should immediately focus on the recommendations that can be implemented right away.

"A major problem is the shortage of doctors, and in some cases, even when doctors are available, they are not placed where they are needed. This problem must be solved permanently," said the chief adviser.

Emphasizing the decentralization of the medical system, he said: "Without this, it is not possible to solve the problem. We have to ensure that doctors stay where they are posted."

The chief of the 12-member Health Sector Reform Commission, Prof Dr AK Azad Khan, delivered the introductory speech, while commission member Prof Dr Syed Md Akram Hussain unveiled the report.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusReformsHealth Sector
Read More

Gayeshwar: If talking about polls is a crime, BNP will continue to commit it

Health Reform Commission proposes free primary care, 15% budget allocation

Health reform commission submits report to CA

Yunus orders formation of high-level body to ensure fair price of rawhides

CA Press Wing debunks Indian media report on Yunus

Concerns grow among Rohingyas, locals over humanitarian corridor

Latest News

Travel ban imposed on former BAF chief, family

HC: No cattle markets in Badda’s Eastern Housing

Adviser: Italy keen to recruit Bangladeshi workers

Pubali Bank holds seminar on Islamic Banking and Finance

Kompany player-led shake-up returns Bayern to Bundesliga summit

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x